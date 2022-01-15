Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain
Virat Kohli on Saturday relinquished the captaincy of the Test team, a day after India faced Test series defeat while playing against South Africa.
The development comes after less than three months after he stepped down as skipper of India's T20I and ODI teams.
Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now".
January 15, 2022
"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."
"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all my teammates who bought into the vision I had for my team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful."
