Virat Kohli was removed as ODI skipper 'in 90 minutes'
Web Desk
09:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Virat Kohli was removed as ODI skipper 'in 90 minutes'
Share

Virat Kohli revealed on Wednesday that he was told only 90 minutes before the official announcement that he had been removed as captain of India's one-day squad.

The 33-year-old batsman quit as T20 captain after recently concluded ICC world cup and last week the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked him as ODI skipper, saying Rohit Sharma will lead squads in both with-ball formats.

“I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all,” Kohli told media on Wednesday ahead of the team's South Africa tour, where they will play three Tests and three ODIs.

“Before ending the call I was told that the five selectors had decided that I would not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'ok fine',” the 33-year-old said.

Kohli will lead the Test squad in South Africa but a section of media reported that he would not participate in ODI series.

However, the former ODI skipper rejected the reports and slammed the media for publishing lies, saying he is available for selection.  

Rohit Sharma repalces Virat Kohli as India’s ... 09:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

NEW DELHI – The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday announced that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat ...

More From This Category
‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play ...
10:07 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
08:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Shaheen jumps to No. 3 in ICC Test Rankings, ...
01:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan, India to face ...
12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Pakistan make history with 18th T20I win in a ...
01:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies
10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired People 2021 list
05:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr