Earthquake tremors felt in Lahore, other cities in Punjab

LAHORE – Tremors were felt in several cities in Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore today on Wednesday.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was near the Pakistan-India border, local media reported.

Reports quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the tremors were also felt in Sheikhupura, Chiniot, and other cities in the country's most populous region.

Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.

More to follow...