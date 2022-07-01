COAS Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House. Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.
Earlier, Army Chief called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in April, days after he took oath as 23rd prime minister of Pakistan following the ouster of his predecessor Imran Khan trough a no-confidence vote.
It is recalled that Pakistan’s top general did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
Chiefs of all forces attended the ceremony, but General Bajwa did not. His absence raised many eyebrows amid the recent political developments in the country.
However, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Iftikhar Babar cleared the air on matter saying Army Chief was not feeling well the day when PM Shehbaz took the oath.
Saudi Arabia honours COAS Bajwa with Order of ... 01:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, an ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif12:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath kicks off in occupied Kashmir amid tight ...10:54 AM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani filmmaker Mohammad Ali Naqvi named among 397 new Academy ...09:34 AM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022