'Doobne Do' – Another Pakistani song featured in Ms Marvel

KARACHI – The latest episode of Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, was released recently and since been making waves across the country.

Directed by Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the fourth episode is packed with spectacular visuals and thrilling debuts. The episode sees Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan), the lead character essayed by Iman Vellani, landing in Karachi to meet her grandmother.

The series has featured various Pakistani songs, including super-hit Pasoori, Eva B’s Rozi. Now, it has picked Doobne De, a creation of singers Hassan and Roshaan, for its recently released episode.

The duo celebrated the news on Instagram where they also shared a clip of the fourth episode.

“Doobne De now part of the MCU,” they captioned the post that has garnered praise from their fans.