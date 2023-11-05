Minna Tariq shares pictures from birthday bash in Turkey

Acclaimed Pakistani television actress Minna Tariq is having the best time of her life in Turkey as she celebrated her birthday with her husband.

Tariq, who is the daughter of legendary Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, garnered accolades and a huge fandom for her impeccable acting skills in Ruswai – a drama serial directed by her mother. Tariq’s on-screen chemistry with actor Osama Tahir was praised by the audience and she etched her name among the actors with a promising and illustrious career.

The gorgeous starlet celebrated her birthday in Turkey with her husband Imran Shaikh.

To keep her fans updated, Tariq shared candid pictures from the intimate birthday party with her husband and her close friends. The actress also shared pictures from her trip to Turkey.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-05/in-pictures-inside-minna-tariq-s-intimate-birthday-in-turkey-1699207939-3787.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-05/in-pictures-inside-minna-tariq-s-intimate-birthday-in-turkey-1699207943-2912.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-05/in-pictures-inside-minna-tariq-s-intimate-birthday-in-turkey-1699207952-3260.mp4

Tariq has proven herself to be a serious actor with a promising career. She has performed exceptionally in Ruswai, Benaam, and Vanee.