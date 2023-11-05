  

Sana Nawaz reveals price of her Harley Davidson bike

Noor Fatima
11:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Sana Fakhar
Source: Sana Fakhar (Instagram)

Pakistani television and film actress Sana Nawaz stunned the internet when she revealed the jaw dropping price of her heavy bikes.

The Jab Tak Hain Hum actress debuted in the entertainment industry with the Urdu feature film Sangam along with legends Shaan Shahid and Resham. The film, which proved to be a blockbuster, helped Nawaz showcase her acting prowess. But that’s not all about the acclaimed actress!

Nawaz is also a bike enthusiast who has often flaunted her whips and broke the internet with smoking hot pictures. While Nawaz’s love for heavy bikes is intense, it sure does come with a price!

The Hijrat star recently appeared as a guest on host-turned-actor Momin Saqib's talk show Had Kurdi where she candidly revealed the hefty price tag that comes roaring with her heavy bikes. 

Speaking of her fervor to ride bikes, the 44-year-old star said, “I am very fond of riding a heavy bike,” but added that she “has fallen off many times.”

Talking further Nawaz said, “I have kept a Harley Davidson Fat Bob at home, which has a total value of around 5 million Pakistani rupees.”

The Sassi Punno star also recalled how she narrowly escaped an accident. “I was once riding my bike in Defence Phase 8 when two dogs chased me and I narrowly escaped falling into a ditch.”

The Jackpot star also reflected on how difficult it must be for women to travel and tolerate catcalling. “When boys follow me while I ride my bike, I wonder what happens to ordinary girls,” she said. “How difficult it must be for girls to go out and travel every day,” she complained.

“It is pretty easy to ride a bike, but if a woman gets one, it becomes an issue. It is unfortunate, but this disturbing thing doesn’t happen in other countries where women can travel on bikes without worrying.”

On the work front, Nawaz has solidified her position with her outstanding performances in drama serials, including Alif Allah Aur Insaan, O Rangreza, Babban Khala Ki Betiyann and more. Nawaz will next be seen in Azfar Jafri’s Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.  

11:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Sana Nawaz reveals price of her Harley Davidson bike

