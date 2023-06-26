Fahad Mustafa celebrates 39th birthday with friends

From the silver screen to the hearts of millions, Fahad Mustafa has emerged as a dynamic force in the world of entertainment. With his magnetic presence and versatile performances, this charismatic actor has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the industry.

As a multifaceted talent, Fahad has not only showcased his acting prowess but has also ventured into production and hosting, solidifying his status as a true powerhouse. Mustafa is undoubtedly one of the most successful television hosts to have graced the screens of the Pakistani showbiz industry. Mustafa's career saw a turning point when he started to host the most popular reality TV show, Jeeto Pakistan, but the actor has now shared the real motive behind his career-defining choice.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Mustafa's loved ones came together to shower him with a delightful surprise. Rizwan Noor, a dear friend and trainer, treated fans to a special video capturing the joyful moment when they surprised the actor at his home, complete with party poppers and a celebratory cake. The gathering included a star-studded lineup of influential personalities, such as Asim Azhar, Sami Khan, Maliha Rehman, Faizan Sheikh, Ayaz Samoo, Ali Khan, Rehan Azim, and many others, making it an unforgettable occasion filled with laughter and love.

"Happy Birthday to the Star ????

@mustafafahad26 u r the one in millions bro ????

Thank you @sana.fahd for arranging this surprise birthday " he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R I Z W A N N O O R (@rizwan.noor.fitness)

The post garnered thousands of likes within a few hours with fans and admirers bombarding the comment section with heart emojis and warm wishes.

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.