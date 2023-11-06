Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan