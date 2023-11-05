  

Search

Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma writes sweetest birthday message to Virat Kohli

Noor Fatima
11:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has the sweetest birthday message for hubby, the former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, on his 35th birthday.

The Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi famed actress and the iconic Indian cricketer are known for their unbreakable bond and intense love. The power couple, hailing from entertainment and cricket backgrounds, melts the internet with their PDA-filled pictures and posts on certain occasions. 

This time around, the Band Baaja Baraat star grabbed everyone's attention when she sent her darling husband a wholesome birthday message.

The star showed off utmost love for her “exceptional” husband and declared to love him “through this life and beyond.”

“He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat,” Sharma wrote. “I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so,” she added and tagged Kohli.

Kohli’s darling wife, who has gracefully stepped out of the limelight for a while, is currently basking in the joys of her second trimester, according to reliable sources at Hindustan Times. An insider spilled the beans, saying, "Anushka is indeed expecting her second bundle of joy. Just like last time, the couple plans to make a formal announcement to the world at a later date."

Anushka and Virat's love story began in 2017 when they tied the knot. The couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and are now on the exciting journey, eagerly waiting for the arrival of their second child.

Virat Kohli's lucky charm Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for Pakistan-India World Cup clash  

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Minna Tariq shares pictures from birthday bash in Turkey

10:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

08:13 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

12:46 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 50th birthday with cancer patients

11:59 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

IN PICTURES: Nawal Saeed celebrates 25th birthday with showbiz friends

04:13 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

SRK to throw a mega birthday bash

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Sana Nawaz reveals price of her Harley Davidson bike

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 5, 2023

Forex

Check out the latest currency rates in Pakistan

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.25 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: