Anushka Sharma writes sweetest birthday message to Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has the sweetest birthday message for hubby, the former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, on his 35th birthday.

The Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi famed actress and the iconic Indian cricketer are known for their unbreakable bond and intense love. The power couple, hailing from entertainment and cricket backgrounds, melts the internet with their PDA-filled pictures and posts on certain occasions.

This time around, the Band Baaja Baraat star grabbed everyone's attention when she sent her darling husband a wholesome birthday message.

The star showed off utmost love for her “exceptional” husband and declared to love him “through this life and beyond.”

“He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat,” Sharma wrote. “I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so,” she added and tagged Kohli.

Kohli’s darling wife, who has gracefully stepped out of the limelight for a while, is currently basking in the joys of her second trimester, according to reliable sources at Hindustan Times. An insider spilled the beans, saying, "Anushka is indeed expecting her second bundle of joy. Just like last time, the couple plans to make a formal announcement to the world at a later date."

Anushka and Virat's love story began in 2017 when they tied the knot. The couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and are now on the exciting journey, eagerly waiting for the arrival of their second child.