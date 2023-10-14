Virat Kohli's lucky charm Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for Pakistan-India World Cup clash  

Indian star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma make an absolute delightful pair and cricket fans cannot seem to get enough of the duo.

Virat even revealed how Anushka has been lucky for him, and the Sultan star just arrived in Ahemedabad to root for her husband, who will be in action today against Pakistan.

Anushka landed in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning, hours before World Cup action against Asian giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, where she was spotted moving with security personnel and staff.

Millions of cricket fans are excited about blockbuster game between Pakistan and India. Pakistan kickstarted the CWC 23 campaign on a positive note but if you look back, Men in Green have never won against India in the World Cup in their seven meetings in the last three decades.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today pic.twitter.com/vTJVYXsg68 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

All eyes will be on Green Shirts once again when they face a challenging task in front of an expected record crowd of 132,000 backing the Men in Blue.