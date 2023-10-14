  

Search

ODI World Cup Videos

Virat Kohli's lucky charm Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for Pakistan-India World Cup clash  

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
Virat Kohli's lucky charm Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for Pakistan-India World Cup clash  

Indian star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma make an absolute delightful pair and cricket fans cannot seem to get enough of the duo.

Virat even revealed how Anushka has been lucky for him, and the Sultan star just arrived in Ahemedabad to root for her husband, who will be in action today against Pakistan.

Anushka landed in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning, hours before World Cup action against Asian giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, where she was spotted moving with security personnel and staff.

Millions of cricket fans are excited about blockbuster game between Pakistan and India. Pakistan kickstarted the CWC 23 campaign on a positive note but if you look back, Men in Green have never won against India in the World Cup in their seven meetings in the last three decades.

All eyes will be on Green Shirts once again when they face a challenging task in front of an expected record crowd of 132,000 backing the Men in Blue.

Pakistan vs India World Cup Match Live Streaming for Free

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Videos

08:48 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023, PAKvIND: Babar Azam's pre match press conference

05:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Hasan Ali excited for much-awaited Pakistan vs India’s World Cup ...

04:22 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

CWC23: Pakistan players enjoy poetic session ahead of India clash 

03:54 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

CWC23: Indian fan warmly greets Pakistan team at Ahmedabad airport

06:27 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Pakistan head coach showers praise on Rizwan after heroic batting in ...

06:02 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Pakistan team receives heartening welcome at Hyderabad hotel after ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:34 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: