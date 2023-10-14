  

Search

Technology

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan

The exciting collaboration is set to dazzle the launch of the highly anticipated vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G — promising an extraordinary blend of technology and innovation.

Web Desk
12:34 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has announced the dynamic captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam, as its brand ambassador for its upcoming V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones in Pakistan. The association with the internationally acclaimed cricketer echoes the brand’s vision. Intending to strengthen the brand’s visibility and trust among its customers, vivo continues fostering deep-rooted relationships with the ultimate cricket icon.

Babar Azam's association with vivo dates to the launch of the V23 5G as its brand ambassador. Embodying the essence of innovation and excellence, both Babar Azam and vivo are well-renowned for their creativity and innovation.

Expressing his admiration for the association, Babar Azam said, "I am pleased to be back on the bandwagon for vivo’s much-awaited V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones. vivo never fails to amaze with its innovative smartphones. They not just set new industry standards but, also redefine them completely. What truly stands out is their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology.” 

Bringing delight in every portrait, the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones are set to elevate smartphone photography with the groundbreaking Smart Aura Light Portrait, setting a new industry standard. These devices boast a top-of-the-line 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, redefining your visual experience with vibrant, high-quality displays. Additionally, their slim and sleek design makes the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G a joy to hold, adding a touch of dazzle to your smartphone experience.

Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategyat vivo Pakistan, said, “We are delighted to reunite our spirits with one of the most celebrated personalities in our country. Babar Azam's elegant batting style mirrors the sleek and stylish design of vivo smartphones. Babar's spectacular persona reflects the brand's commitment to staying ahead in the game and leading with innovation. He has been winning hearts with his unparalleled performances. His association with vivo, is a testament to our undying commitment to innovation and the constant pursuit of excellence in smartphone technology. With this association, we intend to strengthen the trust amongst our audience."

vivo has always continued to raise the bar in the smartphone industry. The brand's relentless pursuit of innovation has led to the introduction of the V29 5G and V29e 5G — offering even more advanced features and capabilities. As vivo prepares to launch the V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones in Pakistan, Babar Azam's role as the brand ambassador becomes even more significant. His association with vivo embodies the brand's ambition to push boundaries and explore new technological horizons, much like his aspirations in cricket.

For more information about the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G, visit vivo’s official website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v29-series-launch 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

11:13 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Vivo Y17s Debuts in Pakistan: An All-rounder Boasting Excellent Value ...

06:43 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

TikTok's Commitment to Well-Being: Supporting and Encouraging ...

10:41 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

5G services to launch in Pakistan by August 2024

10:21 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Is Pakistan going to verify mobile SIM cards once again?

08:25 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Exploring the processing power of vivo Y Series in an in-depth review

06:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Oslo Innovation Week 2023: 8th Pakistan Tech Summit features 150 tech ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:34 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 207,200 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: