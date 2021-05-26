TCL Pakistan claims launch of T- Pro T3 full DC Inverter Air Condition
LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan ushered in a new era of smart connectivity with the recent launch of the T – Pro T3 Full DC Inverter Air Conditioner.
Connected with IoT Wi-Fi, this technologically advanced AC, with its powerful T3 Compressor, guarantees maximum cooling output even at temperatures reaching up to 60 degrees and helps save energy consumption up to 66%. The newly launched AC is available nationwide.
Consumers can connect their smart devices via the TCL Home and Google Home app and control the AC seamlessly with voice commands anywhere, anytime. With its Smart Air Flow system, the AC distributes the air more evenly for both cool and hot air to help avoid direct exposure and maximum efficiency in cooling. TCL Pro’s Anti - Bacterial filter removes 99% airborne bacteria from the dust particles in the air which ensures that your family breathes in a healthy and safe environment. The following are a multitude of features in the latest T Pro that makes it special:
IOT Wi-fi Control
T3 Full DC Inverter
Anti-Bacterial Filter
Energy efficient
Fireproof Box
Full BTU 50
Self-cleaning
Cleaning Reminder
Deep Clean and Easy Clean
Eco Mode
Gentle Breeze
Gold Fin
Low Noise
Visit the following link for more details: https://bit.ly/3aTaUTo
Sharing his views on the launch of the TCL’s T Pro, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said “The incorporation of IOT technology reflects TCL’s strong commitment to making the most innovative technology readily available in Pakistan. T – Pro DC Inverter AC with IoT Wifi control not only will help customers experience smart cooling but will assist them in taking full control of their’s AC performance all through their mobile devices"
