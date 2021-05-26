PM Imran visiting Layyah to inaugurate health insurance scheme for 7 Punjab districts

LAYYAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Layyah today (Wednesday) to inaugurate several development projects.

During the day-long visit, the premier will launch a health insurance scheme for seven Punjab districts, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Tuesday.

الحمدللہ کل سے ڈیرہ غازی خان اور ساہیوال ڈویژن کے 7 اضلاع کی 100 فیصد آبادی کو

7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے تک کی مفت ہیلتھ انشورنس حاصل ہو جائے گی اور اس سال کےآخر تک پنجاب کے ہر شہری کے پاس یہ سہولت ہو گی۔



وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لیہ سے اس انقلابی سہولت کی فراہمی کا باقاعدہ آغاز کریں گے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 25, 2021

Buzdar announcing the development on his official handle wrote that the health card scheme will be available in seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division from tomorrow as PM Khan will launch the initiative in Layyah.

All of the residents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal would be provided Health Cards worth 720,000 rupees per family.

Last year in November, Prime Minister had directed to extend the health insurance facility to the entire population in Punjab.