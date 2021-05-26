PM Imran visiting Layyah to inaugurate health insurance scheme for 7 Punjab districts
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 26 May, 2021
PM Imran visiting Layyah to inaugurate health insurance scheme for 7 Punjab districts
Share

LAYYAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Layyah today (Wednesday) to inaugurate several development projects.

During the day-long visit, the premier will launch a health insurance scheme for seven Punjab districts, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Tuesday.

Buzdar announcing the development on his official handle wrote that the health card scheme will be available in seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division from tomorrow as PM Khan will launch the initiative in Layyah.

All of the residents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal would be provided Health Cards worth 720,000 rupees per family.

Pakistan announces Sehat Insaf Card scheme for ... 11:15 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The PTI government has decided to launch health cards for the permanent residents of Islamabad and ...

Last year in November, Prime Minister had directed to extend the health insurance facility to the entire population in Punjab.

'NADRA establishes special desk to register ... 02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar ...

More From This Category
Anti-corruption dept. gets pat on back from PM ...
10:59 AM | 26 May, 2021
Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with ...
10:06 AM | 26 May, 2021
British Virgin Islands court unfreezes PIA’s ...
10:56 PM | 25 May, 2021
‘PakVac’ – Pakistan’s first ever COVID-19 ...
10:22 PM | 25 May, 2021
Schools to reopen in remaining Punjab districts ...
08:53 PM | 25 May, 2021
PM vows to continue efforts for unity of Muslim ...
08:34 PM | 25 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chris to Zoya: Will never forget time spent with you
09:51 PM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr