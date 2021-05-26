DC Islamabad rushes to Margalla Hills as fire erupts at Gokina Top

ISLAMABAD – A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Margalla Hills National Park at the Gokina top falling in Haripur, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The KP Forest Department teams have reached the site to douse the fire that is burning out lush green trees in the forest.

The fire smoke hovering over the Margallas vicinity could be easily seen during the afternoon.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) teams have also reached the spot after witnessing thick smoke clouds over the National Park's peaks.

Islamabad Deputy Commission in a tweet said: “I am on site. It's a difficult terrain. Vehicles can't reach here. Environment Protection teams are here and it will be controlled in a while. It was probably ignited by a cigarette”.

I am on site. It's a difficult terrain. Vehicles can't reach here. Environment Protection teams are here and it will be controlled in a while. It was probably ignited by a cigarette https://t.co/qCFhbYOgBk pic.twitter.com/9VVhs3QKYO — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) May 26, 2021

IWMB said birds breeding season is on peak these days and feared that the fire could affect the process.

Fire Reported in MHNP @WildlifeBoard staff doing their best to control. Birds breeding season on peak due to fire loss of habitat affect their breeding success.@rinasaeed @smujtabahussain pic.twitter.com/myzsgeZn4w — Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) (@WildlifeBoard) April 13, 2021