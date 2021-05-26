UNGA President Volkan Bozkir due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir will arrive here on a three-day visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Bozkir, during the three-day visit, will have detailed talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi along with the country's top leaders. A wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN Agenda will likely to discuss during the meeting.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office in this regard stated that ‘Bozkir, the first Turkish citizen to be elected as UNGA president, will have detailed talks with the FM and will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda.

The president-elect of the 75th session of UNGA will also deliver a talk on the Importance of Multilateralism’, it further added.

FM Qureshi, during his meeting with the UNGA president in New York, briefed him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 70-year-old is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly and is a former diplomat and a senior politician. He last visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the prestigious position of UNGA president.