In meeting with US House of Rep, FM Qureshi underscores Afghan peace, human rights violation in IIOJK
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 22 May, 2021
In meeting with US House of Rep, FM Qureshi underscores Afghan peace, human rights violation in IIOJK
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday called on the leadership of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation led by Chair Ami Bera and Ranking Member Steve Chabot.

During the meeting, Qureshi discussed Pakistan’s key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. FM stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders of the region.

Amid the worsening human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir, he also mentioned continuous illegal occupation. Resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute pivotal to stability in South Asia, he stressed.

During the meeting, he also expressed desires to promote a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States.

Foreign Minister highlighted the impact of the strategic partnership between the two countries. ‘This partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects, he said Saturday.

Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview ... 06:28 PM | 21 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday clarified that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood ...

On Friday, Qureshi in a virtual meeting with senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, discussed bilateral relations and the regional state of affairs.

More From This Category
Karachi hit by massive power outage, restoration ...
02:36 PM | 22 May, 2021
’Ertugrul of this era’, Palestinian ...
02:08 PM | 22 May, 2021
Educational institutions in Covid hotspots to ...
01:17 PM | 22 May, 2021
WATCH - Four injured in 15-vehicle pile-up due to ...
12:52 PM | 22 May, 2021
Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions amid surge in ...
11:44 AM | 22 May, 2021
COVID19: Pakistan starts vaccinating people 30 or ...
10:36 AM | 22 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy
06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr