In meeting with US House of Rep, FM Qureshi underscores Afghan peace, human rights violation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday called on the leadership of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation led by Chair Ami Bera and Ranking Member Steve Chabot.

During the meeting, Qureshi discussed Pakistan’s key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. FM stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders of the region.

Spoke about 🇵🇰 key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan & stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders. Highlighted continuing human rights violations in #IIOJK. Resolution of J&K dispute pivotal to stability in S Asia https://t.co/OzMoUgjtCo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 22, 2021

Amid the worsening human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir, he also mentioned continuous illegal occupation. Resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute pivotal to stability in South Asia, he stressed.

During the meeting, he also expressed desires to promote a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States.

Foreign Minister highlighted the impact of the strategic partnership between the two countries. ‘This partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects, he said Saturday.

On Friday, Qureshi in a virtual meeting with senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, discussed bilateral relations and the regional state of affairs.