Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview cannot be construed as anti-Semitic: FO
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday clarified that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s comments in a CNN interview on Israeli violence in Gaza cannot be construed as anti-Semitic.
“Remarks by FM @SMQureshiPTI during his CNN interview can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination,” said the spokesperson.
The FO issued the statement CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga opened a debate on Twitter, stating that the Pakistani foreign minister in her interview made anti-Semitic comments.
“Any twist given to his {Shah Mahmood Qureshi's] remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making,” FO spokesperson said, adding: “The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone”.
Remarks by FM @SMQureshiPTI during his CNN interview can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination. Any twist given to his remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making.The right to #freedomofexpression must be respected equally by everyone— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) May 21, 2021
On Thursday, Qureshi during the interview lashed out at Israel for controlling the media.
"The pressure of public opinion is mounting, and ceasefire is inevitable. Israel is losing out. They're losing the media war despite their connections, they are losing the media war," the foreign minister said.
"What are their connections?" asked Golodryga.
"Deep pockets."
"What does that mean?"
I had planned to speak with Pakistan’s foreign minister about paths towards a peaceful resolution between Israel and Hamas. Instead, he began the interview by invoking an anti-Semitic slur. Here’s the full interview. https://t.co/W8cOsWotvq— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) May 20, 2021
"Well, they are very influential people. I mean, they control media," Qureshi responded.
"I would call that an anti-Semitic remark," Golodryga replied.
