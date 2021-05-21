Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview cannot be construed as anti-Semitic: FO

06:28 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview cannot be construed as anti-Semitic: FO
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday clarified that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s comments in a CNN interview on Israeli violence in Gaza cannot be construed as anti-Semitic.

“Remarks by FM @SMQureshiPTI during his CNN interview can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination,” said the spokesperson.

The FO issued the statement CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga opened a debate on Twitter, stating that the Pakistani foreign minister in her interview made anti-Semitic comments.

“Any twist given to his {Shah Mahmood Qureshi's] remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making,” FO spokesperson said, adding: “The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone”.

On Thursday, Qureshi during the interview lashed out at Israel for controlling the media.

"The pressure of public opinion is mounting, and ceasefire is inevitable. Israel is losing out. They're losing the media war despite their connections, they are losing the media war," the foreign minister said.

"What are their connections?" asked Golodryga.

"Deep pockets."

"What does that mean?"

"Well, they are very influential people. I mean, they control media," Qureshi responded.

"I would call that an anti-Semitic remark," Golodryga replied.

Israeli forces relaunch attack on Muslim ... 05:26 PM | 21 May, 2021

JERUSALEM – Around 12 hours after a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli military and Hamas, Israeli police ...

More From This Category
Pakistani court orders giving Rs25,000 allowance ...
08:08 PM | 21 May, 2021
Getz Pharma, Scaryammi hold first of its kind ...
07:32 PM | 21 May, 2021
Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab ...
07:10 PM | 21 May, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance ...
08:30 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan, China vow to cement cooperation on 70th ...
04:52 PM | 21 May, 2021
PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria
03:36 PM | 21 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi trolled for wearing bold gym outfit
04:11 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr