Israeli forces relaunch attack on Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, hours after ceasefire

05:26 PM | 21 May, 2021
Israeli forces relaunch attack on Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, hours after ceasefire
Share

JERUSALEM – Around 12 hours after a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli military and Hamas, Israeli police have launched an attack on worshippers in the compound of the Al Aqsa mosque once more after Friday prayers.

Videos circulating on social media show the occupant forces firing tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades while worshippers can be seen scrambling amid explosions.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday after both sides have reached an agreement to end 11 days of deadly air strikes attacks that pounded the Palestinian enclave and killed over 200 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the “mutual and unconditional” ceasefire after a late-night meeting of the Security Cabinet, saying it had unanimously accepted an Egyptian proposal but that the two sides were still determining exactly when it was to take effect.

The truce was brokered by Egyptian mediators, while US President Joe Biden pledged to salve the devastation of the worst fighting in years with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements.

"This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.

"The political leadership emphasises that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation," it added.

Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres took to twitter and welcomed the ceasefire.

Pakistan FM demands deployment of protection ... 09:25 PM | 20 May, 2021

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday demanded deployment of international protection force ...

More From This Category
Indian air force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes ...
12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021
Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 11 days of deadly ...
09:05 AM | 21 May, 2021
UN chief calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for ...
10:45 PM | 20 May, 2021
UAE’s Ajman Police set Guinness World Record by ...
10:19 PM | 20 May, 2021
500kg World War II bomb detonated in Frankfurt
02:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to attend UNGA ...
11:24 AM | 20 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi trolled for wearing bold gym outfit
04:11 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr