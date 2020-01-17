India plans to set up Nazi-type concentration camps to starve and torture Kashmiri youth
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
India plans to set up Nazi-type concentration camps to starve and torture Kashmiri youth
Share

NEW DELHI - India has devised a plan to set up Nazi-type concentration camps for Kashmiri youth to starve, torture and kill them in In occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a conference in New Delhi, warmonger former Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has given a clear indication of the plan.

He said that young Kashmiri children are being radicalized and they need to be identified and put in de-radicalization camps.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other liberation organizations in their statements have said that in the name of de- radicalization, the Kashmiri youth would be tortured in new camps, the Radio Pakistan reported.

They also appealed to world human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

More From This Category
EU to challenge China-US trade agreement at WTO
12:02 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
India plans to set up Nazi-type concentration ...
01:33 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq left ...
09:35 AM | 17 Jan, 2020
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its ...
05:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
US resume joint military operations with Iraq ...
08:50 AM | 16 Jan, 2020
Russian government resigns after President Putin ...
06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ariana Grande being sued for copyright over hit single '7 Rings' by rapper DOT
03:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr