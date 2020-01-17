India plans to set up Nazi-type concentration camps to starve and torture Kashmiri youth
Share
NEW DELHI - India has devised a plan to set up Nazi-type concentration camps for Kashmiri youth to starve, torture and kill them in In occupied Kashmir.
Addressing a conference in New Delhi, warmonger former Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has given a clear indication of the plan.
He said that young Kashmiri children are being radicalized and they need to be identified and put in de-radicalization camps.
Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other liberation organizations in their statements have said that in the name of de- radicalization, the Kashmiri youth would be tortured in new camps, the Radio Pakistan reported.
They also appealed to world human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
-
- Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, says FM Quresh11:24 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Two killed in Gujranwala van, rickshaw collision09:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan condemns Indian CDS remarks about Kashmiri children09:17 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security ...08:47 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Malala biopic director admits he still receives death threats03:39 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- Prince Harry makes first public appearance since royal split03:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- Birthday girl Sajal Aly gets heartwarming message from Ahad Raza's mom03:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019