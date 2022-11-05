Main roads blocked in Lahore, other cities as PTI protests against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

LAHORE – Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to hold protests on Saturday in various cities of the country against the November 3 gun attack at the party’s long march rally when Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination bid.

Around 14 people, including PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattah, and one citizen was killed in the attack.

Khan held a press conference on Friday at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where he is under treatment for his bullet wounds, and blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military man for attack.

He also directed his party workers to hold protests across the country until these three people resigned from their posts.

Following his directives, the PTI workers and leaders are on the roads in Lahore, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and various cities of the country.

In Lahore, protesters have blocked the Mall Road, MM Alam Road and other major roads.

In Karachi, the Imran Khan-led party is staging protests at MA Jinnah Road and Numaish Churangi while a main road in Umerkot, Sindh, has also been blocked.

کراچی مزار قائد کے قریب نمائش چورنگی پر پی ٹی آئی کا احتجاج

پولیس کی بھاری نفری تعینات

کارکن نمائش چورنگی سے آگے نہ نکل پائیں۔

ایم اے جناح روڈ پر بھی نفری لگادی گئی۔#PTIProtest@PTI #Karachi #NumaishChourangi pic.twitter.com/UlMN24mUYw — Afzal Nadeem Dogar (@GeoDogar) November 5, 2022

Furthermore, the M4 that connects Lahore to Multan and other cities have been blocked by the protesters, demanding justice for the PTI chief.

Sit in on Motorway M4 Multan , we will protest till 3 ignoramus people will resign .#SackGeneralFaisal #فیصل_شہباز_رانا_استعفی_دو pic.twitter.com/bQz65SCDEH — Shaheryar 🇵🇰 (@Shaheryar_PTI) November 5, 2022

Protest continues today at Umerkot, Sindh against the assassination attempt on PTI chairman @ImranKhanPTI. Demanding resignation of the accused. The blackmailing by private video of Azam Sawati has pierced the soul of nation. #AzamSwati@MashwaniAzhar@agentjay2009 pic.twitter.com/L1dLqHZj36 — LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) November 5, 2022