Main roads blocked in Lahore, other cities as PTI protests against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

06:02 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to hold protests on Saturday in various cities of the country against the November 3 gun attack at the party’s long march rally when Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination bid.

Around 14 people, including PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattah, and one citizen was killed in the attack.

Khan held a press conference on Friday at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where he is under treatment for his bullet wounds, and blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military man for attack.

He also directed his party workers to hold protests across the country until these three people resigned from their posts.

Following his directives, the PTI workers and leaders are on the roads in Lahore, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and various cities of the country.

In Lahore, protesters have blocked the Mall Road, MM Alam Road and other major roads.

In Karachi, the Imran Khan-led party is staging protests at MA Jinnah Road and Numaish Churangi while a main road in Umerkot, Sindh, has also been blocked.

Furthermore, the M4 that connects Lahore to Multan and other cities have been blocked by the protesters, demanding justice for the PTI chief.

