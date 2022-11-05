Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman PITB

LAHORE - Syed Bilal Haider has assumed the charge of Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board, a press release said issued here on Thursday.

He belongs to the 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He brings to the organization a diverse portfolio of experiences backed by impeccable educational credentials.

Prior to joining PITB, Haider had served in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNDP, Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, as Commissioner of Punjab Social Security Institution (PESSI) and as Deputy Commissioner of Districts Sialkot and Bhakkar. In addition, he has also worked in Education and Food Departments.

A Chevening Scholar, he holds an MSc degree in Political Economy of Late Development from the London School of Economics (LSE). He also has a Master’s Degree in Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University, Singapore and Harvard Kennedy School, USA.