Imran Khan attack: PTI leaders booked over violent protests, clash with Islamabad cops

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital lodged cases against the former ruling PTI leaders for attacking police and violent protests against the attack on ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan.

Islamabad Police initiated action against violent protesters who damaged state property and thrashed law enforcers during violent protests.

A case was registered against PTI MNA from NA-61 Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ali Ahmad Awan, Aamir Kayani, Wasif Qayyum, and Chaudhry Shoaib and others at I-9 police station under sections 186, 188, and 353 for assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

The FIR reads that protesters resisted the law enforcers and damaged state property besides hurling attacks on cops and FC personnel with batons and stones.

Earlier, clashes broke out in parts of Pakistan, a day after an assailant injured the PTI chief during a long march.

Charged party workers and leaders blocked major roads, set fires, and clashed with cops, who responded with tear gas in one clash outside the capital.