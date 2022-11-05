Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in T20 World Cup
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in T20 World Cup
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has become the talk of the town after she tweeted about the much-talked-about upcoming India-Zimbabwe T20 game.

Taking to Twitter handle. Shinwari promised that if Zimbabwe beats India, she would marry a man from the African country. The two teams will face off on Sunday, November 6 in the T20 World Championship.

"I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match.”, she tweeted.

Cricket buffs have reacted to the Pakistani star's recent tweet, reposting her previous predictions and pointing out how wrong they were.

This isn't the first time she made headlines for her tweets. Earlier, she made fun of Team India after they lost to Australia in the first T20 of the series. Her tweet comes a week after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to a run, putting them at risk of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Pakistani Mr. Bean breaks silence on controversy ... 12:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

The famous Pakistani Mr. Bean, Asif Muhammad, who became the centre of attention on social media after Zimbabwe ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail ...
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot
11:02 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for ...
10:00 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Feroze Khan releases his first song on Youtube ...
09:32 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal stuns in post-birth photoshoot
11:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation ...
11:35 AM | 5 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in T20 World Cup
02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr