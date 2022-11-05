Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in T20 World Cup
Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has become the talk of the town after she tweeted about the much-talked-about upcoming India-Zimbabwe T20 game.
Taking to Twitter handle. Shinwari promised that if Zimbabwe beats India, she would marry a man from the African country. The two teams will face off on Sunday, November 6 in the T20 World Championship.
"I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match.”, she tweeted.
I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022
Cricket buffs have reacted to the Pakistani star's recent tweet, reposting her previous predictions and pointing out how wrong they were.
This isn't the first time she made headlines for her tweets. Earlier, she made fun of Team India after they lost to Australia in the first T20 of the series. Her tweet comes a week after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to a run, putting them at risk of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.
