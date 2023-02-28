'Fearless': Maryam Nawaz Sharif rips off WWE wrestler's logo for her political campaign

LAHORE – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has landed yet again in hot waters for allegedly copying the poster of a WWE superstar for her political campaign.

The image was shared on PMLN's official account, which featured Maryam's photo with the caption "Fearless" and has been shared widely on social media, with many accusing the politician of plagiarism.

Numerous individuals noticed the striking resemblance between the poster and WWE star Nikki Bella's "Fearless" poster, which resulted in a flood of memes being shared.

When the going gets tough, she gets tougher ✊#FearlessMaryam pic.twitter.com/3iH3TNdsL0 — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 26, 2023

کبھی کوئی کام خود سے کیا یا بس کاپی ہی کرنا ہوتا ہے سب pic.twitter.com/FdND42KrHC — Karam Hussain (@KaramHu33418786) February 27, 2023

خواتین و حضرات۔ کلیبری فونٹ کی چوری کے بعد پیشِ خدمت ہے نِکی بیلا کی آدھی ننگی تصویر سے چوری کی گئی Fearless فونٹ۔۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/C6ZPOogqeu — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) February 26, 2023

So basically all of PML N content is plagiariazed from WWE “Bring it On” “Ready to Rumble” “Fearless” pic.twitter.com/6RrdQ5Sysy — SJ Ahmed (@SuhaibJAhmed) February 26, 2023

wo din dur nahi jab ya Jonny sin ka status lagay gi ???? — syed ahsan zaidi (@snzaidi) February 27, 2023

Some users have even gone so far as to create their own memes and parodies, replacing Nawaz's image with other public figures.

Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, known professionally as Nikki Bella, is an American professional wrestler and television personality. She is currently signed to WWE as an ambassador and is the host of Barmageddon.