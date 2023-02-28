'Fearless': Maryam Nawaz Sharif rips off WWE wrestler's logo for her political campaign

LAHORE – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has landed yet again in hot waters for allegedly copying the poster of a WWE superstar for her political campaign.
The image was shared on PMLN's official account, which featured Maryam's photo with the caption "Fearless" and has been shared widely on social media, with many accusing the politician of plagiarism.
Numerous individuals noticed the striking resemblance between the poster and WWE star Nikki Bella's "Fearless" poster, which resulted in a flood of memes being shared.
When the going gets tough, she gets tougher ✊#FearlessMaryam pic.twitter.com/3iH3TNdsL0— PMLN (@pmln_org) February 26, 2023
Many people pointed out that the poster looked eerily similar to the WWE star Nikki Bella's "Fearless" poster and started out posting memes rapidly.
کبھی کوئی کام خود سے کیا یا بس کاپی ہی کرنا ہوتا ہے سب pic.twitter.com/FdND42KrHC— Karam Hussain (@KaramHu33418786) February 27, 2023
خواتین و حضرات۔
کلیبری فونٹ کی چوری کے بعد پیشِ خدمت ہے نِکی بیلا کی آدھی ننگی تصویر سے چوری کی گئی Fearless فونٹ۔۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/C6ZPOogqeu— Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) February 26, 2023
So basically all of PML N content is plagiariazed from WWE
“Bring it On”
“Ready to Rumble”
“Fearless” pic.twitter.com/6RrdQ5Sysy— SJ Ahmed (@SuhaibJAhmed) February 26, 2023
wo din dur nahi jab ya Jonny sin ka status lagay gi ????— syed ahsan zaidi (@snzaidi) February 27, 2023
Some users have even gone so far as to create their own memes and parodies, replacing Nawaz's image with other public figures.
February 27, 2023
Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, known professionally as Nikki Bella, is an American professional wrestler and television personality. She is currently signed to WWE as an ambassador and is the host of Barmageddon.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-plummets-by-0-47pc-against-us-dollar-in-inter-bank-market
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.