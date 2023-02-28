Search

'Fearless': Maryam Nawaz Sharif rips off WWE wrestler's logo for her political campaign

Web Desk 09:52 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
'Fearless': Maryam Nawaz Sharif rips off WWE wrestler's logo for her political campaign
LAHORE – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has landed yet again in hot waters for allegedly copying the poster of a WWE superstar for her political campaign.

The image was shared on PMLN's official account, which featured Maryam's photo with the caption "Fearless" and has been shared widely on social media, with many accusing the politician of plagiarism.

Numerous individuals noticed the striking resemblance between the poster and WWE star Nikki Bella's "Fearless" poster, which resulted in a flood of memes being shared.

Many people pointed out that the poster looked eerily similar to the WWE star Nikki Bella's "Fearless" poster and started out posting memes rapidly.

Some users have even gone so far as to create their own memes and parodies, replacing Nawaz's image with other public figures. 

Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, known professionally as Nikki Bella, is an American professional wrestler and television personality. She is currently signed to WWE as an ambassador and is the host of Barmageddon.

