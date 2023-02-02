Is Lahore Qalandars’s new logo a rip-off of a stock image?

LAHORE – As fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been raking praises for his ‘creativity’ for designing the new logo of Lahore Qalandars.

A recent post shared by Lahore Qalandars’ official handle shows Afridi donning a tracksuit with the engraved logo of 'LQ' went viral. The dark green symbol showing 'L' and intersecting 'Q' garnered attention.

As the logo went viral, netizens were quick to spot a somewhat unexpected similarity with a similar log but with a different colour. As social media users started digging, it was revealed that the logo was "directly copied" from a stock image website, AdobeStock.

The gaffe stirred a new debate online as people raised questions about the copied logo as their own, designed by the team’s skipper.

Here’s how people reacted:

Sorry sir. Designed nahin downloaded hai! pic.twitter.com/Y5ZkF3BHj6 — Taim8r (@taim8r) February 1, 2023

The Lahore Qalandars logo reportedly designed by Shaheen Shah Afridi bears a stark resemblance to an emblem available on the Adobe Stock website. It's uploaded there as a "JK design concept template".#LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/PzurwUUnVf — azhar khan (@azharkhn4) February 1, 2023

Have some shame @lahoreqalandars

It's a stock logo, don't defame LQ for merch 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/EJ77sjIGDv — Umar FarOoq 🇵🇰 (@UmarFarooqGL) January 31, 2023

u thought we wouldn't find out? pic.twitter.com/kb80K6bDpN — V (@toxicvikrammm) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Qalandars are set to kickstart the PSL-8 journey as they will take on Multan Sultans in the maiden game of the Pakistan Super League on Monday, 13 February.