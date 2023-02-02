Is Lahore Qalandars’s new logo a rip-off of a stock image?

LAHORE – As fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been raking praises for his ‘creativity’ for designing the new logo of Lahore Qalandars.
A recent post shared by Lahore Qalandars’ official handle shows Afridi donning a tracksuit with the engraved logo of 'LQ' went viral. The dark green symbol showing 'L' and intersecting 'Q' garnered attention.
As the logo went viral, netizens were quick to spot a somewhat unexpected similarity with a similar log but with a different colour. As social media users started digging, it was revealed that the logo was "directly copied" from a stock image website, AdobeStock.
The gaffe stirred a new debate online as people raised questions about the copied logo as their own, designed by the team’s skipper.
Here’s how people reacted:
Sorry sir. Designed nahin downloaded hai! pic.twitter.com/Y5ZkF3BHj6— Taim8r (@taim8r) February 1, 2023
The Lahore Qalandars logo reportedly designed by Shaheen Shah Afridi bears a stark resemblance to an emblem available on the Adobe Stock website. It's uploaded there as a "JK design concept template".#LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/PzurwUUnVf— azhar khan (@azharkhn4) February 1, 2023
Have some shame @lahoreqalandars— Umar FarOoq 🇵🇰 (@UmarFarooqGL) January 31, 2023
It's a stock logo, don't defame LQ for merch 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/EJ77sjIGDv
u thought we wouldn't find out? pic.twitter.com/kb80K6bDpN— V (@toxicvikrammm) January 31, 2023
February 1, 2023
Meanwhile, Qalandars are set to kickstart the PSL-8 journey as they will take on Multan Sultans in the maiden game of the Pakistan Super League on Monday, 13 February.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.48
|269.23
|Euro
|EUR
|292.34
|292.94
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.8
|331.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
