Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 81
Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep breathed his last today in Mumbai.
The 81-year-old had not been keeping well for a while now.
Father of actor Javed Jafferi and television host Naved, has over 400 films to his credit. His popular performances include
Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna and Purana Mandir.
Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, Jagdeep began his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's Afsana(1951).
He was last seen in Ali Abbas Chaudhary’s Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. Other cast members included Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Kader Khan.
