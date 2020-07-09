Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's soundtrack

02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's soundtrack
Share

Plagiarism accusations are nothing new in music.

Recently, a Facebook user revealed that Asim Azhar’s hit song, Jo Tu Na Mila’s melody has been copied from a Studio Ghibli production’s soundtrack.

After listening to both the tracks, it’s quite evident that there isn’t any difference between the two.

The soundtrack is the original work of composer Mamoru Fujisawa, popularly known as Joe Hisaishi.

Earlier this year, Jo Tu Na Mila garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

"100 million views #JoTuNaMila! And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest and 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan saab, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. Thank you, I love you guys," Azhar Tweeted to celebrate his achievement.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Celebrities demand justice for Sadaf Zahra
03:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio ...
02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 81
01:31 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Beyonce is an Italian, not African-American, US ...
01:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Bella Hadid criticises Instagram for censoring ...
12:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 4th death ...
03:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities demand justice for Sadaf Zahra
03:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr