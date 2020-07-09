PM Imran opens Islamabad infectious diseases hospital built in just 40 days

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the details, 250 bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record 40 days at a cost of about Rs980 million. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145,616.

National Command and Operation Center said that the number of active COVID cases in the country were now 90,554. Some 3,359 people tested positive of 24,333 tests conducted over the last twenty four hours. Sixty-one people lost lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

Out of 1568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 are occupied across the country.