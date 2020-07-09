PM Imran opens Islamabad infectious diseases hospital built in just 40 days
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to the details, 250 bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record 40 days at a cost of about Rs980 million. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.
Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI inaugurated Islamabad Isolation Hospital & Infectious Treatment Centre.#IHITC#Covid_19#PakistanFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vlKTtOcISG— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 9, 2020
Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145,616.
National Command and Operation Center said that the number of active COVID cases in the country were now 90,554. Some 3,359 people tested positive of 24,333 tests conducted over the last twenty four hours. Sixty-one people lost lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours.
Out of 1568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 are occupied across the country.
Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity amid ... 02:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, ...
- Coronavirus — Asia Cup 2020 delayed; Pakistan to host tournament in ...06:42 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 242,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,983 confirmed ...06:40 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola06:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- SBP revises banking hours with effective from July 1306:05 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan to reopen educational institutions in September05:57 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's ...02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 8101:31 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Beyonce is an Italian, not African-American, US politician claims01:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020