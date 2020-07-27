Man kills wife for not picking up phone: police
10:54 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
Share
MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A man killed his wife for not answering his phone call in Punjab's district Mandi Bahauddin, police said on Monday.
The accused, who was out of home, called her wife but she did not pick up. “when he came back home, the couple got into an argument during which the suspect shot and killed her on the spot,” Samaa Tv reported while quoting police official as saying.
Their 16-year-old son was injured while trying to save his mother. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital.
The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime. The police will nab him very soon, the official added.
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Humayun Saeed turns 4901:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020