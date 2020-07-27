PIA plans to start Pakistan-Istanbul flight operations from August
Web Desk
12:06 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
PIA plans to start Pakistan-Istanbul flight operations from August
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has planned to start its operations to Turkey from the first week of August, said the airline CEO on Monday.

According to the plan, PIA passengers will be able to travel to Europe from Turkey via Turkish Airlines. "We are hopeful that Turkey’s aeronautical authorities will grant permission for the flights," Arshid Malik added.

Turkish Airlines has welcomed a plan by PIA to start flight operations of the national carrier to Turkey from next month.

In his letter, the Turkish Airlines’ CEO proposed to upgrade the codeshare from unilateral to a bilateral arrangement with Pakistan.

He said that flights of both companies to Birmingham, London, Milan, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Oslo can also be made with codeshare.

Through this, Pakistani passengers landing at the airport in Istanbul will be able to book flights on European routes.

More From This Category
Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as ...
10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall ...
09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior ...
09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at ...
08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Three electrocuted to death after heavy rains in ...
11:43 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over ...
09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr