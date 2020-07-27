PIA plans to start Pakistan-Istanbul flight operations from August
LAHORE - Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has planned to start its operations to Turkey from the first week of August, said the airline CEO on Monday.
According to the plan, PIA passengers will be able to travel to Europe from Turkey via Turkish Airlines. "We are hopeful that Turkey’s aeronautical authorities will grant permission for the flights," Arshid Malik added.
Turkish Airlines has welcomed a plan by PIA to start flight operations of the national carrier to Turkey from next month.
In his letter, the Turkish Airlines’ CEO proposed to upgrade the codeshare from unilateral to a bilateral arrangement with Pakistan.
He said that flights of both companies to Birmingham, London, Milan, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Oslo can also be made with codeshare.
Through this, Pakistani passengers landing at the airport in Istanbul will be able to book flights on European routes.
