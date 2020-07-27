Punjab markets to remain closed for next eight days
LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to keep the markets closed for the next eight days to prevent the spread of Corona on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The order will be applicable from tonight (Monday) 12pm. Earlier, the district administration of the city has decided to extend the cinema closure and shut its markets for the upcoming 8 days starting from Tuesday night.
However, Cinemas in Lahore will be reopening after Muharram. Lahore Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman will issue a notification Monday night. It has been approved by the province’s anti-coronavirus cabinet committee.
According to the government, it made a mistake by letting markets remain open last Eid which has resulted in a spike in coronavirus cases.
The province is also contemplating reducing the timings for cattle markets and placing a restriction on inter-city and inter-province travel.
The move comes in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Experts had predicted that Pakistan will see a surge in coronavirus cases on Eid.
