PTI's Faisal Vawda fined Rs50,000 over delay in ECP disqualification case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over repeatedly seeking adjournment of a disqualification case against him over dual citizenship.

While hearing the petition, an ECP committee headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the minister to appear in-person on next hearing, adding that the case has already been delayed.

During today’s hearing, Vawda’s lawyer did not appear before the ECP committee due to his engagement in Lahore and sought adjournment through his assistant, who was reprimanded by the committee.

Member ECP Irshad Qaiser asked him, "In which capacity have you come to attend the hearing, you don't even have the power of attorney".

Another ECP member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi said that the Vawda’s lawyer had not submitted any evidence about his engagement.

CEC Sultan Raja said the minister was supposed to submit his response to questions regarding his dual nationality in today’s hearing.

He warned that the ECP will approach the US Consulate for details if the minister failed to respond on next hearing. The case was then adjourned till February 24.