COAS Bajwa chairs 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum positively noted the increasing realization at international levels about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The top military brass also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions, said ISPR.

The participants also noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else, added ISPR.

The commanders also underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

The forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan which lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists.

Dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country is a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan. We will stay the course InshaAllah, COAS concluded.