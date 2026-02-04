Ramadan 2026: Met Office shares moon sighting update for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The countdown to Ramadan 2026 started, and Pakistan’s Met Office issued a key forecast regarding the Ramadan moon, raising excitement among Pakistanis.

According to official predictions, the first Ramadan is expected on 19th February 2026, with a strong chance of the crescent being sighted on the evening of 18th February. Meteorologists revealed that the moon will be born on 17th February 2026 at 5:01 PM, setting the stage for moon sighting celebrations.

On 18th February, the moon’s age will be around 26 hours. The sun is expected to set at 6:25 PM, while the crescent will set an hour later at 7:24 PM, providing an ideal window for sighting.

The department also warned that most parts of the country may experience partly cloudy weather, which could affect visibility. However, since the crescent must be at least 19 hours old to be visible, the evening of 18th February remains the most promising for observing the holy month’s first moon.