Latest

Pakistan

Ramadan 2026 Calendar – Check Sehri, Iftar Timings for Pakistan

By News Desk
9:51 am | Jan 21, 2026
Ramadan 2026 Calendar Check Sehr Iftar Timings For Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2026 is around the corner and Muslims across Pakistan are already preparing their hearts and homes for the most blessed month of the year. Ramadan Calendar 2026 has been eagerly awaited, and early expectations are creating a wave of excitement and spiritual energy throughout the South Asian nation.

Islam’s holiest month is expected to start on the evening of February 18, 2026, bringing with it month filled with faith, devotion, and unity. Families are already planning their Sehri and Iftar gatherings, while communities prepare for nightly prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity.

Ramadan 2026 Expected Dates

Early predictions indicate the first fast (Roza) will begin on February 19, 2026, although the final date will be officially confirmed by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after moon sighting.

Day SEHRI IFTAR DATE
1 05:18 AM 5:54 PM 19 Feb 2026
2 05:17 AM 5:54 PM 20 Feb 2026
3 05:16 AM 5:55 PM 21 Feb 2026
4 05:16 AM 5:56 PM 22 Feb 2026
5 05:15 AM 5:57 PM 23 Feb 2026
6 05:14 AM 5:58 PM 24 Feb 2026
7 05:12 AM 5:58 PM 25 Feb 2026
8 05:11 AM 5:59 PM 26 Feb 2026
9 05:10 AM 6:00 PM 27 Feb 2026
10 05:09 AM 6:01 PM 28 Feb 2026
11 05:08 AM 6:01 PM 01 Mar 2026
12 05:07 AM 6:02 PM 02 Mar 2026
13 05:06 AM 6:03 PM 03 Mar 2026
14 05:05 AM 6:04 PM 04 Mar 2026
15 05:04 AM 6:04 PM 05 Mar 2026
16 05:03 AM 6:05 PM 06 Mar 2026
17 05:01 AM 6:06 PM 07 Mar 2026
18 05:00 AM 6:07 PM 08 Mar 2026
19 04:59 AM 6:07 PM 09 Mar 2026
20 04:58 AM 6:08 PM 10 Mar 2026
21 04:56 AM 6:09 PM 11 Mar 2026
22 04:55 AM 6:09 PM 12 Mar 2026
23 04:54 AM 6:10 PM 13 Mar 2026
24 04:53 AM 6:11 PM 14 Mar 2026
25 04:51 AM 6:12 PM 15 Mar 2026
26 04:50 AM 6:12 PM 16 Mar 2026
27 04:49 AM 6:13 PM 17 Mar 2026
28 04:47 AM 6:14 PM 18 Mar 2026
29 04:46 AM 6:14 PM 19 Mar 2026
30 04:45 AM 6:15 PM 20 Mar 2026

The holy month is expected to end on March 19, 2026, with Eid ul Fitr celebrated on March 20, 2026, a joyous day of prayers, feasting, and family reunions.

Ramadan 2026 Calendar Check Sehr Iftar Timings For Pakistan

Shaban 2026 Moon Sighting Update in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now