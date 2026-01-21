Ramadan 2026 Calendar – Check Sehri, Iftar Timings for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2026 is around the corner and Muslims across Pakistan are already preparing their hearts and homes for the most blessed month of the year. Ramadan Calendar 2026 has been eagerly awaited, and early expectations are creating a wave of excitement and spiritual energy throughout the South Asian nation.

Islam’s holiest month is expected to start on the evening of February 18, 2026, bringing with it month filled with faith, devotion, and unity. Families are already planning their Sehri and Iftar gatherings, while communities prepare for nightly prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity.

Ramadan 2026 Expected Dates

Early predictions indicate the first fast (Roza) will begin on February 19, 2026, although the final date will be officially confirmed by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after moon sighting.

Day SEHRI IFTAR DATE 1 05:18 AM 5:54 PM 19 Feb 2026 2 05:17 AM 5:54 PM 20 Feb 2026 3 05:16 AM 5:55 PM 21 Feb 2026 4 05:16 AM 5:56 PM 22 Feb 2026 5 05:15 AM 5:57 PM 23 Feb 2026 6 05:14 AM 5:58 PM 24 Feb 2026 7 05:12 AM 5:58 PM 25 Feb 2026 8 05:11 AM 5:59 PM 26 Feb 2026 9 05:10 AM 6:00 PM 27 Feb 2026 10 05:09 AM 6:01 PM 28 Feb 2026 11 05:08 AM 6:01 PM 01 Mar 2026 12 05:07 AM 6:02 PM 02 Mar 2026 13 05:06 AM 6:03 PM 03 Mar 2026 14 05:05 AM 6:04 PM 04 Mar 2026 15 05:04 AM 6:04 PM 05 Mar 2026 16 05:03 AM 6:05 PM 06 Mar 2026 17 05:01 AM 6:06 PM 07 Mar 2026 18 05:00 AM 6:07 PM 08 Mar 2026 19 04:59 AM 6:07 PM 09 Mar 2026 20 04:58 AM 6:08 PM 10 Mar 2026 21 04:56 AM 6:09 PM 11 Mar 2026 22 04:55 AM 6:09 PM 12 Mar 2026 23 04:54 AM 6:10 PM 13 Mar 2026 24 04:53 AM 6:11 PM 14 Mar 2026 25 04:51 AM 6:12 PM 15 Mar 2026 26 04:50 AM 6:12 PM 16 Mar 2026 27 04:49 AM 6:13 PM 17 Mar 2026 28 04:47 AM 6:14 PM 18 Mar 2026 29 04:46 AM 6:14 PM 19 Mar 2026 30 04:45 AM 6:15 PM 20 Mar 2026

The holy month is expected to end on March 19, 2026, with Eid ul Fitr celebrated on March 20, 2026, a joyous day of prayers, feasting, and family reunions.