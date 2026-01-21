Ramadan 2026 Calendar – Check Sehri, Iftar Timings for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2026 is around the corner and Muslims across Pakistan are already preparing their hearts and homes for the most blessed month of the year. Ramadan Calendar 2026 has been eagerly awaited, and early expectations are creating a wave of excitement and spiritual energy throughout the South Asian nation.
Islam’s holiest month is expected to start on the evening of February 18, 2026, bringing with it month filled with faith, devotion, and unity. Families are already planning their Sehri and Iftar gatherings, while communities prepare for nightly prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity.
Ramadan 2026 Expected Dates
Early predictions indicate the first fast (Roza) will begin on February 19, 2026, although the final date will be officially confirmed by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after moon sighting.
|Day
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|DATE
|1
|05:18 AM
|5:54 PM
|19 Feb 2026
|2
|05:17 AM
|5:54 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|3
|05:16 AM
|5:55 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|4
|05:16 AM
|5:56 PM
|22 Feb 2026
|5
|05:15 AM
|5:57 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|6
|05:14 AM
|5:58 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|7
|05:12 AM
|5:58 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|8
|05:11 AM
|5:59 PM
|26 Feb 2026
|9
|05:10 AM
|6:00 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|10
|05:09 AM
|6:01 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|11
|05:08 AM
|6:01 PM
|01 Mar 2026
|12
|05:07 AM
|6:02 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|13
|05:06 AM
|6:03 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|14
|05:05 AM
|6:04 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|15
|05:04 AM
|6:04 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|16
|05:03 AM
|6:05 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|17
|05:01 AM
|6:06 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|18
|05:00 AM
|6:07 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|19
|04:59 AM
|6:07 PM
|09 Mar 2026
|20
|04:58 AM
|6:08 PM
|10 Mar 2026
|21
|04:56 AM
|6:09 PM
|11 Mar 2026
|22
|04:55 AM
|6:09 PM
|12 Mar 2026
|23
|04:54 AM
|6:10 PM
|13 Mar 2026
|24
|04:53 AM
|6:11 PM
|14 Mar 2026
|25
|04:51 AM
|6:12 PM
|15 Mar 2026
|26
|04:50 AM
|6:12 PM
|16 Mar 2026
|27
|04:49 AM
|6:13 PM
|17 Mar 2026
|28
|04:47 AM
|6:14 PM
|18 Mar 2026
|29
|04:46 AM
|6:14 PM
|19 Mar 2026
|30
|04:45 AM
|6:15 PM
|20 Mar 2026
The holy month is expected to end on March 19, 2026, with Eid ul Fitr celebrated on March 20, 2026, a joyous day of prayers, feasting, and family reunions.