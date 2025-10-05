When is Ramazan starting in Pakistan, part of world in 2026? Expected Dates

DUBAI – Holy Month of Ramazan is always an exciting time for Muslims, a month when streets glow with lights, families gather for sehri and iftar, and the spirit of giving fills the air.

Pakistanis are now wondering, “When is Ramazan starting in 2026?” As per calculations, the holy month is expected to start between February 18-20, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

In UAE, the holy month of Ramadan is just 140 days away, and astronomers have made an exciting prediction: Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19. The forecast comes from the Emirates Astronomy Society, based on careful astronomical calculations.

Chairman Ibrahim Al Jarwan said new moon of Ramadan will appear on Tuesday, February 17 at 4:01 PM, but it will set just one minute after sunset, making it impossible to sight. As a result, the first fast is likely to begin on February 19, pending confirmation from the official moon-sighting committee.

Fasting hours in Abu Dhabi will start at around 12 hours 46 minutes and gradually stretch to 13 hours 25 minutes by the end of the month. Daylight hours will also increase from 11 hours 32 minutes to 12 hours 12 minutes as the month progresses.

Ramadan 2026 is expected to be in outgoing winters and with pleasant spring weather, with temperatures expecting to remain below 30°C. Rains are also possible, which will add refreshing touch to the sacred times.