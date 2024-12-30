Ramazan relief and model bazaars in 2025

The Muslim world will enter the sacred fasting month in a couple of months. As Ramazan draws near in Pakistan, the familiar challenge of making essential goods affordable for the public will again take centre stage. Traditionally, the government sets up temporary Ramazan Bazaars to stabilise prices and ensure supplies during this time. While they provide relief, these makeshift arrangements, costing billions annually, are far from sustainable. On the other hand, the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) has introduced a solution that’s as innovative as it is practical: a network of permanent, self-sustaining Model Bazaars that run year-round without burdening government finances.

This model doesn’t just work; it thrives. With Rs3.4 billion recently earmarked for expanding Model Bazaars, there’s an opportunity to push this initiative further to the tehsil level. This move could redefine public welfare in Punjab, weaving these bazaars into the fabric of the province’s economy and society.

Ramazan is when food consumption surges, especially staples like flour, sugar, dates, and cooking oil. During this period, the government has long relied on temporary bazaars to tackle profiteering and price volatility. But these solutions are short-lived, their impact fading as Ramazan ends. Model Bazaars, by contrast, offer year-round access to goods at prices consistently 10-15% lower than the market and often below official rates. They inspire trust, ensuring transparency and quality that draws in customers repeatedly.

Unlike the government’s Utility Stores Corporation (USC), which has struggled under the weight of subsidies and inefficiency, Model Bazaars are a breath of fresh air. They run on the revenue generated from affordable stall rentals, need no recurring subsidies, and have proven scalable and efficient. The decision to transition them from a company framework to an authority structure underlines their credibility as a long-term solution.

Punjab’s recent Rs3.4 billion allocation for 13 new Model Bazaars represents more than just expansion—it signals a shift in priorities. These permanent bazaars eliminate the need for repeated government spending on temporary setups, offering a one-time investment that yields lasting benefits instead. Extending the network to tehsil levels could spread the advantages to rural areas, stimulating local economies and ensuring equitable access to affordable goods. Small vendors gain affordable space to grow their businesses, while customers benefit from year-round price stability.

Model Bazaars serve millions of households, generating significant revenue and creating jobs. With more bazaars on the way, the potential for impact grows exponentially. These are not just markets but hubs of economic activity and public relief. Temporary Ramazan Bazaars may have served their purpose in the past, but their time is over. The funds they consume can be redirected to expand a model that offers permanent solutions, not temporary fixes.

The government can ensure these bazaars thrive by embracing technology for vendor registration and price monitoring, engaging the public through awareness campaigns, and fostering partnerships with private entities. The transition to an authority mode enhances governance and scalability, setting the stage for a system that works for everyone, everywhere.

As Ramazan approaches, Punjab faces a choice: cling to old habits or invest in lasting change. The Model Bazaar network isn’t just a project; it’s a vision of what public welfare can look like. With exemplary commitment, it can transform not just how goods are sold but how relief is delivered—efficiently, sustainably, and for the long haul.