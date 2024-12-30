Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ramazan relief and model bazaars in 2025

Ramazan Relief And Model Bazaars In 2025

The Muslim world will enter the sacred fasting month in a couple of months. As Ramazan draws near in Pakistan, the familiar challenge of making essential goods affordable for the public will again take centre stage. Traditionally, the government sets up temporary Ramazan Bazaars to stabilise prices and ensure supplies during this time. While they provide relief, these makeshift arrangements, costing billions annually, are far from sustainable. On the other hand, the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) has introduced a solution that’s as innovative as it is practical: a network of permanent, self-sustaining Model Bazaars that run year-round without burdening government finances.

This model doesn’t just work; it thrives. With Rs3.4 billion recently earmarked for expanding Model Bazaars, there’s an opportunity to push this initiative further to the tehsil level. This move could redefine public welfare in Punjab, weaving these bazaars into the fabric of the province’s economy and society.

Ramazan is when food consumption surges, especially staples like flour, sugar, dates, and cooking oil. During this period, the government has long relied on temporary bazaars to tackle profiteering and price volatility. But these solutions are short-lived, their impact fading as Ramazan ends. Model Bazaars, by contrast, offer year-round access to goods at prices consistently 10-15% lower than the market and often below official rates. They inspire trust, ensuring transparency and quality that draws in customers repeatedly.

Unlike the government’s Utility Stores Corporation (USC), which has struggled under the weight of subsidies and inefficiency, Model Bazaars are a breath of fresh air. They run on the revenue generated from affordable stall rentals, need no recurring subsidies, and have proven scalable and efficient. The decision to transition them from a company framework to an authority structure underlines their credibility as a long-term solution.

Punjab’s recent Rs3.4 billion allocation for 13 new Model Bazaars represents more than just expansion—it signals a shift in priorities. These permanent bazaars eliminate the need for repeated government spending on temporary setups, offering a one-time investment that yields lasting benefits instead. Extending the network to tehsil levels could spread the advantages to rural areas, stimulating local economies and ensuring equitable access to affordable goods. Small vendors gain affordable space to grow their businesses, while customers benefit from year-round price stability.

Model Bazaars serve millions of households, generating significant revenue and creating jobs. With more bazaars on the way, the potential for impact grows exponentially. These are not just markets but hubs of economic activity and public relief. Temporary Ramazan Bazaars may have served their purpose in the past, but their time is over. The funds they consume can be redirected to expand a model that offers permanent solutions, not temporary fixes.

The government can ensure these bazaars thrive by embracing technology for vendor registration and price monitoring, engaging the public through awareness campaigns, and fostering partnerships with private entities. The transition to an authority mode enhances governance and scalability, setting the stage for a system that works for everyone, everywhere.

As Ramazan approaches, Punjab faces a choice: cling to old habits or invest in lasting change. The Model Bazaar network isn’t just a project; it’s a vision of what public welfare can look like. With exemplary commitment, it can transform not just how goods are sold but how relief is delivered—efficiently, sustainably, and for the long haul.

 

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search