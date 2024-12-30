Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

3900-point rally tosses PSX above 115k

Psx Climbs 750 Points Amid Broad Based Buying After Constitutional Tweaks

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed massive gains on Monday amid expectation of policy rate dropping to single digit owing to positive economy indicator.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 3,907.82 to settle at 115,258.99 points after witnessing a change of 3.51 percent. During intraday trading, it hit 115,422.34 points before shedding some point.

An official of the AKD securities have attributed the recent surge to the institutions’ approach of closing the year at higher rates.

He believed that the KSE-100 would witness another year of strong returns as interest rate are expected to plunge to single digit in 2025.

He also attributed it to the structural reforms being made by the government under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan deal.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed government’s commitment to promote export-led growth, identifying agriculture and Information Technology as crucial sectors to drive Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.

Speaking to farmers in Kamalia, he   said that the IMF program is focused on stabilization of economy. Aurangzeb said that the government has successfully achieved macroeconomic stability, a crucial foundation for GDP growth.

He expressed confidence that building on this achievement, Pakistan’s economy is poised to transition towards sustainable growth next year.

The minister said this claim of economic stability is not just a government assertion, but has also been corroborated by independent sources.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search