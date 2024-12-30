Kartik Aaryan reveals 37 retakes for kissing scene in early Bollywood film

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has alleged in an interview that a co-star deliberately made mistakes during a kissing scene, forcing multiple retakes.

Kartik Aaryan, now among Bollywood’s leading actors and a favorite of filmmakers, recalled his humble beginnings in the industry.

Sharing an incident from his early career, he revealed that a kissing scene in the 2014 film Kaanchi, directed by Subhash Ghai, required 37 retakes before being finalised.

The film also featured veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. Kartik played the male lead opposite Mishti Chakraborty, who, according to him, intentionally made errors during the scene to extend the shoot.

Kartik said the repeated retakes finally concluded after three dozen attempts, with the scene eventually approved.