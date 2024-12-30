Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan declares no deal with establishment or foreign powers

Imran Khan Declares No Deal With Establishment Or Foreign Powers

ISLAMABAD – Founder of PTI, Imran Khan, has stated that he will not strike any deal at the behest of the establishment or any country.

In a media interaction outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, shared that the founder of PTI remarked that the judiciary had been mocked.

He emphasised that he would fight every case and questioned the need for a deal while actively defending himself. He affirmed that he would not make a deal under the influence of the establishment or any foreign nation.

Aleema Khan further mentioned that Imran Khan asserted that the events of May 9 were orchestrated by those who stole CCTV footage. The conspiracy behind May 9 was pre-planned. Those who left the party after May 9 had their cases forgiven.

She also referred to numerous missing persons from November 26, and how bodies were buried like in Lal Masjid. She urged attention to the country’s borders and called for the establishment of a judicial commission on the May 9 and November 26 incidents, as well as the release of innocent prisoners.

She added that Imran Khan had declared he would not agree to house arrest in Bani Gala. She also stated that the Toshakhana-2 case is similar to the previous Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan is set to be sentenced in the Al-Qadir University case on the 6th of January, and both the Al-Qadir and Toshakhana-2 cases will be concluded in higher courts.

Imran Khan says ready for dialogue

