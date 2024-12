PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has announced an extension of winter holidays in schools located in plain areas.

According to the notification issued by the Education Department, the winter holidays in schools in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been extended until January 6.

Previously, winter holidays were announced from December 23 to 31 for schools in plain areas, and from December 23 to February 29, 2025, for schools in mountainous areas.