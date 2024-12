RAWALPINDI – Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University has rescheduled the MDCAT exam.

According to the notification issued, the MDCAT will be held again on December 30, as per the order of the Islamabad High Court.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs6,000 for the test in Pakistan and Rs40,000 for centers abroad.

The last date to apply for the MDCAT is December 24, as per the notification.