Another monkeypox case reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Another case of monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan.

A 32-year-old man who arrived in Islamabad from a Gulf country has been confirmed to have monkeypox.

According to ministry officials, the affected person arrived at Islamabad Airport, marking the eighth case of monkeypox in Pakistan this year.

The patient, who is currently under treatment at PIMS Hospital, is from the Upper Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the head of Infectious Diseases at PIMS, the patient’s condition is stable.