Sana Khan Receives Flak For Wanting More Than Two Kids

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan has sparked widespread criticism on social media after expressing her desire to have a large family, despite already expecting her second child.

In a recent Instagram video, Sana, who left her acting career to pursue a more spiritual life, reflected on her husband Anas’s support during her first pregnancy and their excitement for the arrival of their second child.

While discussing her family plans, Sana shared her aspiration for a big family, saying, “In the past, people used to have 12 children; I wish to have 5 or 10.”

She also opened up about dealing with post-partum depression following the birth of her first child, suggesting that spiritual practices can help manage the condition. This remark drew significant backlash online.

Critics highlighted that Sana’s wealth and access to household help make it easier for her to handle multiple children, a privilege not everyone shares. Others took issue with her view on post-partum depression, emphasizing that while spirituality is valuable, the condition often requires professional medical care and should not be trivialized.

