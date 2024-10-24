Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Veena Malik obtains Bachelor’s degree in psychology

Veena Malik Attains Bachelors Degree In Psychology

LAHORE – Actress Veena Malik said she has obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology during her break from the entertainment industry.

She told media while explaining reasons for her long absence from the media. Veena Malik revealed that she also took master’s exams and she currently awaits the results.

The actress stated that she has also earned certificates in mental health from Harvard Medical School. “I had stepped back from the spotlight, but during this time, I did many things that were very beneficial for me.”

She emphasized that she focused all her attention on education during this break. Veena added that her priorities have changed. She said previously her only focus was on her career, now there are additional priorities.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani host is set to embark on a new journey in her vibrant life as the 48-year-old is getting hitched to a Dubai-based businessman next month.

The mother of two is excited about this dream wedding ceremony, which will blend Pakistani and Middle Eastern traditions. Ahead of the wedding, the details of destination wedding remain under wraps, but fans can expect a celebration with close friends and family.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

