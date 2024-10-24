Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs0.86 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of 86 paisa per unit in the monthly fuel charges adjustment for August.

A hearing was held regarding the fuel price adjustment for August 2024, during which Nepra approved the reduction of 86 paisa per unit. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had submitted a request for a decrease of 57 paisa per unit in the FCA.

Nepra conducted a public hearing on this request on September 26, 2024. Prior to this, the fuel charges adjustment for July had included a reduction of 37 paisa per unit, which was charged in the August bills.

Nepra stated that the FCA for August will charge consumers 49 paisa less per unit compared to July. This relief will be provided to consumers in the October bills, while those who have already received their bills will see this relief reflected in the November bills.

It was further clarified that this adjustment will apply to all consumers of the distribution companies, except for lifeline, prepaid consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations, and it will not apply to K-Electric consumers.