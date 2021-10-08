Total Parco opens new service station in Lahore

Web Desk
04:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Total Parco opens new service station in Lahore
Share

LAHORE - Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) inaugurated its new service station in a prime location of the city.

The inauguration was held by the CEO of TOTAL PARCO Mr. Mehmet Celepoglu, Managing Director PARCO Shahid Mehmood Khan, and Muhammad Akhtar Malik Member Provisional Assembly – Punjab, along with OGRA representation by Mr. Jawad Jamil, Joint Executive Director, and other dignitaries. 

This new service station which is wholly owned and operated by the Company - is present in one of the prime locations of Lahore to capitalize on both, retention of current loyal customers and attraction of a new customer base through the provision of unique products and services.

More From This Category
World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth rate ...
11:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
IMF asks Pakistan to raise income and sales tax 
10:23 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
Nike to end sales in Israeli stores
09:30 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
How many billions Mark Zuckerberg lost to ...
07:55 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Daraz becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ...
04:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
CNG price hiked by Rs15 per kg in Sindh
08:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr