Pakistani rupee plunges to fresh low against US dollar

05:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee depreciated to an all-time low against the US dollar, closing at Rs288.43 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed that the local currency by Rs1.34 or 0.46% for second consecutive day of the business week as it registered 0.85% decline against the greenback on Monday to drop to Rs287.09.

The dollar continued to make strides against the rupee as uncertainty surrounds the revival of the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the global lender.  

Last week, Saudi Arabia assured the IMF of providing additional financial support of $2 billion to Pakistan, one of the key demands made by the global lender to release next tranche of loan to the cash-strapped country.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha had confirmed the development on Thursday stating the government has received indication from the IMF that it had received commitment from the kingdom regarding funding.

She said that talks are underway with the United Arab Emirates to seek same commitment before the Staff-Level Agreement with the global lender as the South Asian has already missed multiple deadlines. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

