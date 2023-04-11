Pakistani rupee plunges to fresh low against US dollar

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee depreciated to an all-time low against the US dollar, closing at Rs288.43 in the interbank market on Tuesday.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed that the local currency by Rs1.34 or 0.46% for second consecutive day of the business week as it registered 0.85% decline against the greenback on Monday to drop to Rs287.09.
The dollar continued to make strides against the rupee as uncertainty surrounds the revival of the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the global lender.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for todayhttps://t.co/j6J2I7hRZN pic.twitter.com/DyItuG3SKh— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 11, 2023
Last week, Saudi Arabia assured the IMF of providing additional financial support of $2 billion to Pakistan, one of the key demands made by the global lender to release next tranche of loan to the cash-strapped country.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha had confirmed the development on Thursday stating the government has received indication from the IMF that it had received commitment from the kingdom regarding funding.
She said that talks are underway with the United Arab Emirates to seek same commitment before the Staff-Level Agreement with the global lender as the South Asian has already missed multiple deadlines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.