Search

Pakistan

Punjab polls: ECP submits reports to Supreme Court on non-provision of funds

05:56 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Punjab polls: ECP submits reports to Supreme Court on non-provision of funds
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – In line with the orders of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted a report to the apex court, informing that it had not received funds from the government for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A representative of the electoral body submitted the report to the top court’s registrar in a sealed envelope. The federal government has not issued the funds despite the court order and instead tabled the money bill 2023 titled "Charged Sum for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023" in the National Assembly on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was laying this bill before the House in light of the top court’s orders to release Rs21 billion to the ECP for holding general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last week, the top court voided the order of the election commission regarding delay in elections in Punjab, ordering polls on May 14.

A three-member special bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional.

The court directed the federal government to issue Rs21 billion funds to Election Commission by April 10 and asked the electoral watchdog to submit a report in court before the deadline.

ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

Pakistan

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified for contempt of court

02:44 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Islamabad court turns down ECP’s request of early hearing of Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

10:22 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Senate passes resolution for holding NA, all provincial assemblies polls simultaneously

06:14 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

10:44 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Parliament to discuss issuance of funds for Punjab elections as Supreme Court’s deadline ends today

09:19 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Punjab police officer pursuing Imran Khan’s assassination case succumbs to heart attack

06:51 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Four policemen martyred in operation against terrorists in Quetta

06:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: